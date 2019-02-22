|
|
|
SHORTER, Graeme Paul 18th February 2019 Suddenly at Coffs Harbour of Cluny Road Armidale. Loving husband of Vikki. Loved father of Robbie, Tom and Wil. Beloved son of Margaret & Eddie (dec'd). Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to Allan, Michael, Donna and families Aged 59 years A Memorial gathering of family and friends will be held at Graeme's Cattle Yards "Cluny Park", 757 Cluny Road Armidale Friday, 1st March 2019 commencing at 3:00 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers are being accepted for Tour de Rocks. Buses will leave from the Armidale Bowling Club from 2.15pm for those wishing to park their cars there and save traffic on Cluny Road. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Feb. 22, 2019
