BUREY, Grace Marion 29th May 2019 Beloved wife of Darrell (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Debbie & Greg Partridge, Peter & Julie Burey, Vicki & Michael Archibald, Michael & Louise Burey. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 82 years Funeral Service to be held at St James Anglican Church, Guyra Tuesday, 4th June 2019 commencing at 1:00 pm followed by interment at the Ollera Private Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on May 31, 2019
