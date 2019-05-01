|
|
|
GREEN, Frank Leonard "Frankie" 24th April 2019 Of Erskine St, Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Loving father of Tara & Kirralee and loved grandfather of their families. Special father to Richard, Donna, Marlene, Natalie & Phillip. Son of the late Thelma & Harold Green (both dec'd) and brother of Margaret (dec'd) Warren, Pamela, Carol, Debbie, Billy, Isobel, Luke and their families. Fond Nephew of Cyril & Hazel and Alice McKenzie and adored uncle of their families. Aged 61 years Funeral Service to be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Walcha on Thursday, 2nd May 2019 commencing at 1:00pm, followed by interment at the Walcha Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on May 1, 2019
