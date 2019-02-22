|
BASHFORD, Derek George 16th February 2019 Formally of "NYDFA" Kentucky. Dearly loved husband of Merle (dec'd). Loving father & father-In-law of Dianne, Garry & Beatrice and loved grandfather & great-grandfather of their families. Loved brother of Marjorie Glasser (dec'd). In his 96th Year Memorial Service of Thanksgiving to be held at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral, Armidale on Tuesday, 26th February 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Feb. 22, 2019
