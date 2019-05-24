|
|
|
ROBINSON, Deborah Anne "Debbie" 22nd May 2019 Of Taylor Street, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Ken. Loving mother of Jennifer, Angela, Kylie, Sarah and foster mother to many special children. Loved mother-in-law & grandmother of their families. Loved daughter of the late Merci & Pat Wilson and sister of Ann Lucassen. Aged 63 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale on Tuesday, 28th May 2019 commencing at 10:30am. By request No flowers, Donations in lieu to Can Assist. A donation box will be at the chapel. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on May 24, 2019
