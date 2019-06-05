Home
Christopher David BAYLIS

Notice

Christopher David BAYLIS Notice
BAYLIS, Christopher David 30th May 2019 Peacefully at Bellingen Hospital after a long illness. Late of Urunga, formerly of Uralla. Loved friend and soulmate of Kim and former husband of Joy. Loving father of Kye and Jarod. Adored grandfather of Sharni, Zahra, Nina and Banjo. Cherished brother of Ted, Jim, Alan, Strait and Alison. Aged 59 Years Sadly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Christopher's funeral service to be held TODAY, Wednesday, 5th June 2019 at 2pm at the Coffs Harbour Crematorium Chapel, Coramba Road, Karangi.
Published in Armidale Express on June 5, 2019
