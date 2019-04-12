|
|
|
DENNISON, Brian Steven 5th April 2019 Suddenly of Carey Avenue, Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Victoria. Loving father & father in law of Brian, Bruce & Melissa, Alice & Luke, Ronald & Emma and loving grandfather, brother, brother in law, son in law & uncle. Aged 59 years Funeral Service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church Moree, on Wednesday 17th April commencing at 12pm, followed by interment at Moree Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Apr. 12, 2019
