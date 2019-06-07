Home
Services
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil KIRK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil John KIRK

Notice

Basil John KIRK Notice
KIRK Basil John 7.6.1927 - 4.6.2019



Late of Heathcote, formerly of Tingha, Peakhurst and Engadine.



Loving husband of Mary, Dad to Brian, Dianne and Denise. Much loved Pop and Great-Pop to all their families. Brother of Rachel, Bobbie, Tom (dec), Doug (dec), Don (dec) and Greta (dec).



A generous and giving man to all



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Basil will be celebrated at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 15 The Avenue, Heathcote on Thursday 13 June 2019 at 11:30am.



logo


logo
Published in Armidale Express on June 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.