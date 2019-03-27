|
AHOY, Barbara Elizabeth 23rd March 2019 of Morson Ave, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Colin James Ahoy (dec'd). Loving mother of Mitch, Robert (dec'd), Colin, Leslie, Angela, Dennis (dec'd), Anthony, Sueling (dec'd), Julie, Lynette, Darrell, Roderick, Eva and loved mother-In-law, grandmother, great- grandmother & great-great-grandmother of their families. Funeral Service to be held at Sts Mary and Joseph Cathedral, Armidale on Friday, 29th March 2019 commencing at 1:00pm, followed by interment at the Armidale Catholic Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Mar. 27, 2019
