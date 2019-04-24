|
|
|
RICKARDS O.A.M., Dr Arthur 19th April 2019 Founding Director A.B.R.I., University New England Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Deidre. Loving father of Alice and Gareth and loved father-In-law and grandfather of their families. Memorial Service to be held at Armidale Uniting Church, Rusden Street, Armidale on Monday, 29th April 2019 commencing at 11:00am. By Request No Flowers, Donations in lieu to "The Arthur Rickards Young Breed Leader Award ARCBA" BSB 082-407 Acc. No 94-080-2660 A donation box will be at the Church. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More