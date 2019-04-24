Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur RICKARDS O.A.M.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur RICKARDS O.A.M.

Notice

Arthur RICKARDS O.A.M. Notice
RICKARDS O.A.M., Dr Arthur 19th April 2019 Founding Director A.B.R.I., University New England Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Deidre. Loving father of Alice and Gareth and loved father-In-law and grandfather of their families. Memorial Service to be held at Armidale Uniting Church, Rusden Street, Armidale on Monday, 29th April 2019 commencing at 11:00am. By Request No Flowers, Donations in lieu to "The Arthur Rickards Young Breed Leader Award ARCBA" BSB 082-407 Acc. No 94-080-2660 A donation box will be at the Church. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.