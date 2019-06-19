|
|
SEMPLE, Allan Herbert 17th June 2019 At his residence, Newton Street, Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Loving father and father-in-law of Debbie & Don Tisdell and Greg & Noela Semple. Loved grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle of their families. Aged 82 years Funeral Service to be held at St Pauls Presbyterian Church, Armidale on Friday, 21st June 2019 commencing at 1pm followed by interment at the Armidale Garden Lawn Cemetery. Members of the Armidale RSL sub branch and National Servicemen's Association are requested to attend the funeral of their member, Allan Semple. By request no flowers, donations to the Armidale Palliative Care branch, a donation box will be at the church. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on June 19, 2019